Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Expected to play Thursday
Ellsbury (oblique) will participate in batting practice Wednesday and play in a Grapefruit League contest against the Twins on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Ellsbury took part in a full workout Tuesday and will continue to ramp up activity before camp breaks next week. The outfielder is on track to begin the year on the disabled list, but should be able to join the team in mid-April. Thursday will mark the first time he's played in a spring game since the beginning of March.
