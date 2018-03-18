Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Expected to resume hitting
Ellsbury (oblique) will likely receive at-bats during a simulated game in the coming days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
In addition to battling an oblique injury, it was reported that Ellsbury was battling a sore throat and fever Sunday. Fortunately, it appears that he'll be able to participate in baseball activities soon, at which point it should become clear when he'll be available to return to action.
