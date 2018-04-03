Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Experiences setback Tuesday
Ellsbury (oblique) has been shut down in his rehab program after incurring an apparent hip injury, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The Yankees initially hoped that their veteran center fielder would be able to return from the disabled list Thursday, but any chance of that has now disappeared. Ellsbury currently figures to only be held back a couple of days with this setback, but given his injury history, it's tough to expect he'll be back and fully healthy in a timely manner. Manager Aaron Boone disclosed that he expects Aaron Hicks (ribs) to be back before Ellsbury, so once he is healthy, Ellsbury will likely return to a bench role.
