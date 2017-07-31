Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Featured in leadoff role
Ellsbury will lead off and man center field Monday against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Ellsbury will serve as a direct replacement for Brett Gardner both in the outfield and atop the lineup while the latter rests in the series opener. With a .160 average in July and an everyday role no longer in hand after Clint Frazier passed him up on the depth chart, Ellsbury is probably worth rostering only in AL-only or deeper mixed formats at this point, but he could have more appeal as a punt play in daily contests Monday while he occupies a premium spot in the lineup.
