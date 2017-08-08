Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Heads to bench Monday
Ellsbury is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.
Ellsbury had started four of the Yankees' last five games, turning in a pair of two-hit performances during that span. Though he'll hit the bench Monday, Ellsbury looks like he could be the primary beneficiary of Matt Holliday's (back) recent placement on the disabled list. Ellsbury could see at least semi-regular duty in the outfield or at DH while some combination of Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge rotate between the other three spots.
