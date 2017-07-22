Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits bench Saturday

Ellsbury is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners.

This marks the second game in a row that Ellsbury is watching from the bench. Although it's likely that he would've sat out anyway with a southpaw on the mound for Seattle on Saturday, that was not the case Friday night, making it seem like the outfield alignment of Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge is the preference of manager Joe Girardi. Ellsbury's playing time could wane unless he begins to pick it up at the plate, which will be tough to do if he only logs sporadic playing time.