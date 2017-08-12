Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits fifth home run in loss
Ellsbury went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.
Once a 30-homer threat, Ellsbury has fallen short of double digits in both of the last two years, and he appears primed to do so again this season, as he has just five home runs in 237 at-bats. Ellsbury is not hitting for average or stealing many bases to make up for the lack of power either, but at least he's playing regularly again with both Clint Frazier (oblique) and Matt Holliday (back) on the DL.
