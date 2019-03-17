Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Joins Yankees at spring training

Ellsbury (foot) has joined the Yankees at their spring training complex, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Ellsbury has done his rehab work from home up to this point, but it was announced earlier this month that he was expected to join the club this weekend, and it turns out he will do that as expected. It's not exactly clear where Ellsbury stands in the rehab process, but it's unlikely he will be ready to go by Opening Day.

