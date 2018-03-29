Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Lands on 10-day DL

Ellsbury (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

This had already been reported, but the move was made official on Opening Day. Ellsbury is expected back in mid-to-late April. In the meantime, Aaron Hicks appears poised for everyday work in center field, and he will likely remain a borderline everyday player even when Ellsbury is activated.

