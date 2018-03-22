Play

Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Logs four innings in CF Thursday

Ellsbury (oblique) went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's spring game against the Twins.

The veteran outfielder also played four innings in center field. Ellsbury is still expected to begin the season on the disabled list, but it's good to see him ramping up his activity without issue. He appears to be on track for a mid-April return.

