Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: May not be ready for Opening Day
Manager Aaron Boone said Ellsbury (oblique) is nearing a return to exhibition games, though he may not be ready for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "We're probably getting into that range where we're butting up against it," Boone said.
Ellsbury has been sidelined since the beginning of March with an oblique strain. While he's improving and seemingly on the cusp of a return to Grapefruit League action, it appears the veteran outfielder still may not have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season given how late it is in camp. If Ellsbury is ultimately unable to go by Opening Day, Tyler Wade could get a brief look as the Yankees' fourth outfielder.
