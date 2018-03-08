Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: May resume running this weekend

Manager Aaron Boone said that Ellsbury (oblique) could begin running again Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Ellsbury suffered a mild oblique strain during Friday's batting practice session and has remained sidelined from any baseball activities in the past six days. Barring any sort of setback, Ellsbury is expected to be ready by the time Opening Day rolls around, but is unlikely to jump back into Grapefruit League games until he's fully healthy.