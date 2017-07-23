Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: No longer an everyday player
Ellsbury is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, marking his third straight game on the bench, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
The Yankees' lineup configuration aligns with what manager Joe Girardi acknowledged Saturday: that rookie Clint Frazier has vaulted ahead of Ellsbury on the depth chart and would continue to receive regular starts, according to Erik Boland of Newsday. The recent return of Matt Holliday from the disabled list had already resulted in Ellsbury seeing his opportunities diminish, and things don't figure to improve for the veteran unless Frazier falls flat. Ellsbury shouldn't be owned in most shallow leagues, and with a sickly .249/.342/.360 line over 221 plate appearances this season, it may be time to cut him in certain deeper formats, too.
