Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: No notable progress in recovery

Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Ellsbury (foot) is running and doing other light activities at extended spring training, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

In other words, Ellsbury hasn't taken a notable step forward in his recovery since the Yankees reported north for the start of the season. After missing all of the 2018 campaign, Ellsbury will likely require a few more weeks -- at the very least -- to complete a full range of baseball activities and face live pitching before the Yankees outline a concrete rehab assignment for him. He remains unlikely to handle a meaningful role for the big club if or when he's activated from the 10-day injured list.