Play

Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Not starting Sunday

Ellsbury is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

After starting four consecutive games, over which he went 6-for-13 (.462) while drawing four walks, Ellsbury will have the day off. With Ellsbury sitting out Sunday, Brett Gardner will move to center field while Clint Frazier heads to left.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast