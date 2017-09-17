Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Not starting Sunday
Ellsbury is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
After starting four consecutive games, over which he went 6-for-13 (.462) while drawing four walks, Ellsbury will have the day off. With Ellsbury sitting out Sunday, Brett Gardner will move to center field while Clint Frazier heads to left.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Stays hot in win•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Starting Sunday, could see regular at-bats•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Playing time on decline•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Back in leadoff role Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Benched for second straight game•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits fifth home run in loss•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...