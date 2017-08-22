Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Playing time on decline
Ellsbury is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The injury to Matt Holliday (back) had opened up more frequent starts for Ellsbury earlier in August, but with Tyler Austin having since settling as the Yankees' primary designated hitter, the 33-year-old has seen his at-bats take a significant hit. Ellsbury will be on the bench for a fifth consecutive game Tuesday.
