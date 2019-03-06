Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Rejoining team in mid-March

General manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Ellsbury (foot) will resume his rehab at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa around March 16 and 17, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Since it was clear prior to spring training that Ellsbury's bout with plantar fasciitis would keep him unavailable for Opening Day, the Yankees have allowed him to conduct the initial phases of his rehab program at home. Ellsbury, who recently resumed running on flat ground, should get the green light to incorporate more baseball activities into his regimen once he reports to camp next weekend. Once healthy, the 35-year-old is unlikely to see regular at-bats with the Yankees, who are surely eager to unload Ellsbury and the nearly $50 million remaining on his contract.