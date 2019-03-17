Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Reports to spring training
Ellsbury (foot) has joined the Yankees at their spring training complex, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Ellsbury has done his rehab work from home up to this point, but it was announced earlier this month that he was expected to join the club this weekend, and it turns out he will do that as expected. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Ellsbury is only hitting off a tee and throwing from short distances, so it's unlikely he will be ready to go by Opening Day.
