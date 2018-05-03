Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Resumes hitting
Manager Aaron Boone said Ellsbury (oblique) has been hitting and running, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Barring any setbacks, Boone also said that Ellsbury could get back into game action within the next 10 days. That said, the veteran outfielder was transferred to the 60-day DL on Wednesday, so he won't be eligible to return until the end of May.
