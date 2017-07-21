Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Rides pine Friday

Ellsbury is not in the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Mariners.

The veteran outfielder is batting just .177 over the past 30 games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. The Yankees will go with an alignment of Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge in the outfield, which could become a trend if Ellsbury is unable to pick things up at the plate.

