Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Sees hip specialist Friday
Ellsbury (oblique) will see a hip specialist in New York on Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
The embattled outfielder seemed to be nearing a return to action earlier in the week, but a hip injury has complicated matters. A timetable for his return should emerge once the findings of the specialist are found, though it seems like he will be out at least another week.
