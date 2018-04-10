Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Set to resume baseball activity Friday

Ellsbury (oblique, hip) received a cortisone shot Tuesday and expects to resume baseball activities Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Ellsbury was close to returning from his oblique strain but then suffered a hip injury as well. He's still a few days from resuming baseball activities and presumably won't be ready to play for at least a little while after that. When he does return, it will likely be in a bench role unless yet another Yankee outfielder goes down with an injury.