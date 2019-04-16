Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Yankees transferred Ellsbury (foot) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Ellsbury was a late arrival to spring training and has remained at the Yankees' facility in Tampa for the past month while he continues to work back from an extended absence due to plantar fasciitis. The most recent reports have suggested that Ellsbury's return to game action isn't imminent, so the Yankees' decision to move him to the 60-day IL -- which effectively rules him out until late May -- isn't unexpected. The transaction will clear a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman Mike Ford, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: No notable progress in recovery•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Shifts to injured list•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Reports to spring training•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Rejoining team in mid-March•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Assessment coming soon•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal