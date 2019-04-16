Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Yankees transferred Ellsbury (foot) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Ellsbury was a late arrival to spring training and has remained at the Yankees' facility in Tampa for the past month while he continues to work back from an extended absence due to plantar fasciitis. The most recent reports have suggested that Ellsbury's return to game action isn't imminent, so the Yankees' decision to move him to the 60-day IL -- which effectively rules him out until late May -- isn't unexpected. The transaction will clear a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman Mike Ford, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

