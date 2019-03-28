Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Shifts to injured list
The Yankees officially placed Ellsbury (foot) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Ellsbury is one of six Yankees who will open the season on the IL as the team set its roster ahead of Thursday's opener against the Orioles. The veteran outfielder will remain at extended spring training while he continues to recover from a bout of plantar fasciitis and is without a clear timeline to return from the IL. Once activated, Ellsbury is likely to serve as little more than a fourth or fifth outfielder and probably won't be guaranteed much more than a start or two per week.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Reports to spring training•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Rejoining team in mid-March•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Assessment coming soon•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Arrival delayed by foot issue•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Should be healthy for spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...