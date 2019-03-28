Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Shifts to injured list

The Yankees officially placed Ellsbury (foot) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Ellsbury is one of six Yankees who will open the season on the IL as the team set its roster ahead of Thursday's opener against the Orioles. The veteran outfielder will remain at extended spring training while he continues to recover from a bout of plantar fasciitis and is without a clear timeline to return from the IL. Once activated, Ellsbury is likely to serve as little more than a fourth or fifth outfielder and probably won't be guaranteed much more than a start or two per week.

