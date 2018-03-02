Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Side injury not serious
Ellsbury is not concerned about about his side injury Friday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Ellsbury experienced some tightness in his right side after taking batting practice, but says he could have played if necessary. He was scratched as a precaution but does not have any tests scheduled and plans on resuming normal spring activity Saturday. He'll likely be unaffected by this issue by the time the regular season begins.
