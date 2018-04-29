Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Still hasn't resumed baseball activities
Ellsbury (oblique, hip) has yet to resume baseball activities, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
Since landing on the DL with an oblique injury, Ellsbury has had to deal with additional hip and foot injuries. Because he's yet to resume participating in baseball activities, it's hard to determine when the 34-year-old will be ready to come off the disabled list, although his return seems to be a ways off.
