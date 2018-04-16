Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Still hasn't resumed baseball activities

Ellsbury (oblique, hip) is dealing with plantar fasciitis and still hasn't resumed baseball activities, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees are convinced that Ellsbury is over the oblique injury that initially sent him to the disabled list, but the veteran outfielder is apparently now dealing with a foot ailment on top of the hip injury he's working back from. As a result, Ellsbury remains sidelined from baseball activities, leaving his return timetable up in the air.