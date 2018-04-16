Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Still hasn't resumed baseball activities
Ellsbury (oblique, hip) is dealing with plantar fasciitis and still hasn't resumed baseball activities, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
The Yankees are convinced that Ellsbury is over the oblique injury that initially sent him to the disabled list, but the veteran outfielder is apparently now dealing with a foot ailment on top of the hip injury he's working back from. As a result, Ellsbury remains sidelined from baseball activities, leaving his return timetable up in the air.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Set to resume baseball activity Friday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Sees hip specialist Friday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Experiences setback Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Could return Thursday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: To open season on DL•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...