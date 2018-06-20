Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Still not cleared for baseball activities
Manager Aaron Boone said Ellsbury (back, hip) has yet to resume baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boone added that he's "hopeful" Ellsbury will be able to return this season, though he refused to put a potential timetable on that return. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined all season thanks to a combination of oblique, back and hip issues. Given the length of his absence, Ellsbury will essentially need to go through an entire spring training once he finally resumes baseball activities.
