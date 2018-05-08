Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Still not close to game action

Manager Aaron Boone said Ellsbury (oblique) is still going through baseball activities at extended spring training, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Boone added that Ellsbury was "fairly healthy," but went on to say that he thinks the veteran outfielder is still a little ways off from getting into game action. A more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully emerge once he's able to return to game action. Ellsbury isn't eligible to return from the 60-day DL until the end of May.