Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Suffers mild oblique strain
Ellsbury suffered a mild oblique strain during Friday's batting practice session, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
He said he thinks he will resume activities on Saturday, but it wouldn't be surprising if we didn't see him in a game for a week or two. The Yankees have had a rough week with regards to their outfield depth, as Clint Frazier (concussion) went for an MRI on Friday, as he is not recovering at the rate the team had hoped. Ellsbury is slated to open the year as the Yankees' fourth outfielder, so while this injury may cost him some spring games, he wasn't going to be an appealing fantasy asset at the start of the season regardless.
