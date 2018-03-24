Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: To open season on DL
Ellsbury (oblique) will officially begin the season on the disabled list, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.
General manager Brian Cashman confirmed the news with Ellsbury just being able to get back into Grapefruit League action Thursday. The outfielder has been dealing with an oblique issue since the start of March, but all signs point to him being back in action around mid-April.
