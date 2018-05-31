Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: To resume baseball activities shortly

Ellsbury (hip) is expected to begin baseball activities in the near future, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Ellsbury continues to make slow progress, as he works his way back to full health. He still appears to be a ways off from returning to game action, although it's good news that he's almost ready to be cleared for all baseball activities.

