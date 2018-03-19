Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day

Ellsbury (oblique) is unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Ellsbury has been out since the start of March with a strained oblique. He's returning to hitting within a few days but is not likely to have enough time to get up to speed by the start of the season. Whether that means that he'll start on the disabled list or just miss a game or two is not yet clear.

