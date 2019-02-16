Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Unlikely to be ready on Opening Day
Ellsbury (foot) is expected to open the season on the Injured List, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
A long list of injuries kept Ellsbury off the field for the entirety of 2018, and 2019 hasn't started any better. Plantar Fasciitis has prevented him from reporting to camp on time, and the team doesn't believe he'll be able to ramp up in time for the start of the season, as he remains unable to run on flat ground. Given his struggles staying on the field, the Yankees will likely be treating anything they get from him as an unexpected surprise this season.
