Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Will put in full workout Tuesday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Ellsbury (oblique) would put in a full workout Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

The Yankees had been planning to run Ellsbury through some drills Sunday or Monday, but those plans were tabled after the outfielder dealt with a fever. Though Ellsbury is no longer ill, his lack of activity since sustaining a oblique strain earlier this month will result in him opening the season on the disabled list. Ellsbury is hopeful to play before the Grapefruit League schedule ends and is expected to stick around at extended spring training to continue his rehab. He could be ready to join the Yankees at some point in April.