Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Yet to resume baseball activities
Ellsbury (hip) said Monday that he hasn't been cleared to resume baseball activities and doesn't know when that date will come. The outfielder reiterated that returning this season is "still the plan" but understands time is running out on the 2018 campaign, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.
Ellsbury has yet to play in a professional game this season after opening the year on the disabled list due to a right oblique strain he suffered in spring training. According to manager Aaron Boone, he was expected to "ramp up" to baseball activities in mid-June, but that clearly hasn't occurred. At this point, there remains no timetable for Ellsbury's return and it's looking more and more likely that he will not play a fundamental role for the Yankees this year.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Still not cleared for baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Preparing to 'ramp up' activity•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: To resume baseball activities shortly•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Still not close to game action•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Resumes hitting•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Transferred to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...