Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Yet to resume baseball activities

Ellsbury (hip) said Monday that he hasn't been cleared to resume baseball activities and doesn't know when that date will come. The outfielder reiterated that returning this season is "still the plan" but understands time is running out on the 2018 campaign, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.

Ellsbury has yet to play in a professional game this season after opening the year on the disabled list due to a right oblique strain he suffered in spring training. According to manager Aaron Boone, he was expected to "ramp up" to baseball activities in mid-June, but that clearly hasn't occurred. At this point, there remains no timetable for Ellsbury's return and it's looking more and more likely that he will not play a fundamental role for the Yankees this year.