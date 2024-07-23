Jones will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Mets.
It's just the 10th start all season for Jones and the first time he's batted higher than fifth. Left-hander Jose Quintana is starting for the Mets and Jones is 7-for-20 against southpaws this season.
