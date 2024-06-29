Jones went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in Friday's 16-5 victory versus the Blue Jays.

Jones was plugged into the No. 9 spot in the order while serving as the team's designated hitter in his third start over New York's past four games. The 26-year-old responded with his first multi-hit game of the campaign -- in fact, his three knocks Friday equaled the amount of hits he had collected over his previous 18 plate appearances coming into the contest. Jones has been used mostly as a pinch runner and defensive replacement this season, though he could continue to see more opportunities in the short term while Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) remains on the injured list.