Jones went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk against the Rays in Sunday's 10-6 victory.

Jones enjoyed a career milestone when he belted a solo shot in the third inning for his first major-league home run. It was a rare opportunity for him to make an impact -- though Jones has stuck on the Yankees' roster throughout the campaign, Sunday marked just his second start, and he's seen only 10 plate appearances overall. Jones has gone 2-for-8 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch in his limited turns at the dish.