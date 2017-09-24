Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Allows five runs in loss to Blue Jays
Garcia (5-10) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks across 2.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.
Garcia allowed runs in the first and second innings before a disastrous third in which he walked the bases loaded before the bullpen allowed all three to score. The left-hander could hardly find the strike zone, throwing a putrid 45 percent of his pitches for strikes and throwing just six first-pitch strikes to 14 hitters. Garcia had allowed just four earned runs over 19.1 innings in his previous four starts and will look to get back on track Friday against this same Toronto club as he looks to make his claim to a postseason rotation spot.
