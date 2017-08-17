Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Another short outing Wednesday
Garcia gave up three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Wednesday while striking out three but didn't factor into the decision in a 5-3 win over the Mets.
The veteran lefty's now given up at least three runs in five straight starts, saddling him a 5.22 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 29.1 innings over that stretch. The Yankees need Garcia to at least give them reliable innings with Masahiro Tanaka (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (knee) both struggling to stay healthy, but so far he hasn't held up his end of that bargain. Garcia will next take the mound Tuesday in Detroit.
