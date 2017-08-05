Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Blasted for six runs in Friday loss
Garcia allowed six runs, five of which were earned, on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Indians.
Garcia gave up a pair of runs in the second, third and fifth innings, and failed to keep the Yankees competitive in this contest. He's bounced around three teams over the past month, and he's given up 35 earned runs over 47.1 innings covering eight starts, and his 4.49 ERA along with a 1.36 WHIP makes him a player with limited upside in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Friday against the Red Sox.
