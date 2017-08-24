Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Continues to struggle for Yanks
Garcia allowed four runs - two earned - on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters across four innings Thursday against the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.
Garcia continues to struggle in a Yankees uniform; he hasn't completed six innings in any start for his new club, and the 31-year-old owns an unsightly 5.95 ERA and 15:13 K:BB in four starts (19.2 innings) since landing in the Bronx. Until Garcia straightens things out, it will be difficult to trust him in fantasy lineups. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Indians.
