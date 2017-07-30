The Twins traded Garcia along with cash considerations to the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitchers Zack Littell and Dietrich Ennis, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Garcia ended up making just one start with the Twins, as Minnesota's 3-7 record over their last 10 games appears to have pushed the team out of serious contention for the postseason and into sell mode. With the Yankees, Garcia should offer some needed rotation depth following the season-ending elbow injury to Michael Pineda, likely resulting in No. 5 starter Caleb Smith moving back to the bullpen or to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 31-year-old Garcia, who will become a free agent this winter, has supplied a 4.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 92:44 K:BB across 119.2 innings with the Braves and Twins this season.