Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Headed to Bronx
The Twins traded Garcia along with cash considerations to the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitchers Zack Littell and Dietrich Ennis, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Garcia ended up making just one start with the Twins, as Minnesota's 3-7 record over their last 10 games appears to have pushed the team out of serious contention for the postseason and into sell mode. With the Yankees, Garcia should offer some needed rotation depth following the season-ending elbow injury to Michael Pineda, likely resulting in No. 5 starter Caleb Smith moving back to the bullpen or to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 31-year-old Garcia, who will become a free agent this winter, has supplied a 4.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 92:44 K:BB across 119.2 innings with the Braves and Twins this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...