Yankees' Jaime Garcia: On tap to start Wednesday
Garcia is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Rays, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
A combination of factors -- mainly the expanded rosters at the start of September and Garcia's ineffectiveness since donning pinstripes -- will make this his first start in two weeks if the lefty does indeed get the ball Wednesday. In five starts with the Yankees, Garcia is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and has yet to make it through six innings, so if he continues to struggle, a regular slot in the rotation doesn't appear to be guaranteed down the stretch run.
