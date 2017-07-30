Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Set for team debut Thursday
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that Garcia is tentatively in line to start Thursday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
After acquiring Garcia from the Twins earlier Sunday, the Yankees cleared a spot for him in their rotation by optioning the struggling Caleb Smith to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The lefty may see his statistics dip now that he'll match up more frequently with American League lineups, but Garcia should at least provide the Yankees with some insurance at the back end of the rotation with rookie Jordan Montgomery likely facing an innings cap and Michael Pineda (elbow) lost for the season.
