Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Strikes out nine in no-decision Monday
Garcia allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Twins. He struck out nine.
Garcia was superb in this one, throwing 67 percent of his pitches for strikes as he tied his season high in punchouts. He made it through five frames rather easily, but he was removed after a pair of singles and an error resulted in a run to begin the sixth. Garcia has allowed just four earned runs over 19.1 innings over his last four outings and will take a respectable 3.89 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Goes 4.2 innings against Rays•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: On tap to start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Unlikely to start this week•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Suffers ninth loss thanks to unearned run•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Indians-Yankees rained out Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Continues to struggle for Yanks•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...