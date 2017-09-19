Garcia allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Twins. He struck out nine.

Garcia was superb in this one, throwing 67 percent of his pitches for strikes as he tied his season high in punchouts. He made it through five frames rather easily, but he was removed after a pair of singles and an error resulted in a run to begin the sixth. Garcia has allowed just four earned runs over 19.1 innings over his last four outings and will take a respectable 3.89 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays.