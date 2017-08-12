Garcia (1-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Red Sox.

Garcia gave up a pair of runs in the first inning before settling down, and despite leaving the game with a three-run deficit, the offense came up big late to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He's allowed at least three runs in each of his last four outings, although they came with three different teams, and until he shows signs of improvement, he'll be hard to start in fantasy lineups with confidence. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Mets.