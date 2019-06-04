Yankees' Jake Agnos: Drafted by Yankees

The Yankees have selected Agnos with the No. 135 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Agnos, a 5-foot-11 southpaw, put up gaudy numbers at East Carolina during his junior season. He is mostly a two-pitch pitcher. His fastball can touch 95 mph as a starter, but he should add a couple ticks if he is moved to the bullpen, as expected. His plus curveball is his best pitch, so if he develops as expected, Agnos could be a high-leverage option in the Bronx in a couple years.