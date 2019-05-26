The Yankees placed Barrett on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.

Barrett becomes the 15th member of the Yankees' ever-growing IL list, though his loss isn't an overly significant one. The right-hander has been lit up his two appearances out of the big-league bullpen this season and probably would have been sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the near future if the injury hadn't intervened.